KATEGORIE
SPECIÁLNÍ PROJEKTY
BLOGY
Přihlásit se
ODEBÍRAT ZPRÁVY
Zprávy Byznys Názory Kultura Zdraví Životní styl Žebříčky Jídlo Kaleidoskop
ODEBÍRAT ZPRÁVY
zpravy

Zásnuby roku? Mladík překvapil přítelkyni zásnubami ve stylu její milované Hry o trůny

Zásnuby jsou společně se svatebním obřadem a narozením potomka zpravidla nejvýznamnějším momentě v životě každé ženy. Ne každé se však poštěstí mít snoubence, který dokáže požádat o ruku v opravdu nejlepší moment, na němž by daná dáma nic neměnila. Rodilé newyorčance Casterly Fox se zásnuby povedly na jedničku.

SDÍLET
AUTOR

Petr Semecký

ZDROJ

Cosmopolitan

DATUM

1.duben 2018

TAGY
Manatý
RATING
...

Ačkoli je Fox v profesním životě fyzioterapeutkou, ve volném čase naprosto zbožňuje populární seriál HBO Hra o trůny. Jakmile tedy nemusí doma uklízet, anebo v práci opečovávat pacienty, ráda vyrazí s přáteli vytvářet a fotit kostýmy jako cosplayerka. Ani ona však nečekala, že ji její přítel Eddie Sutton zaskočí tím, že ji při jednom z podobných focení požádá o ruku.


Eddie si chytře počkal, až bude Casterly v plném make-upu Cersei Lannister a poté přišel rovněž nalíčený jako Ser Gregor Clegane a za přihlížení ostatních fanoušků Západozemí se konečně vyslovil.

Casterly dnes tvrdí, že daná situace je stále jejím nejšťastnějším momentem v životě a my se jí vůbec nedivíme. Kdo by nechtěl zažít něco podobného.

SDÍLET
RATING
AUTOR

Petr Semecký

ZDROJ

Cosmopolitan

DATUM

1.duben 2018

TAGY
Manatý
ZPĚT NA KATEGORIE

NEPŘEHLÉDNĚTE

Toto v brožurách Karibiku neuvidíte: Záplava odpadků dusí tamní moře

Muži na technologickém veletrhu obtěžovali sex-robotku, nechali ji rozbitou a „silně znečištěnou“

Americký youtuber Logan Paul vyvolal pobouření videem s mrtvolou sebevraha

24 nejbizarnějších předmětů, které lékaři loni našli v ženských a mužských přirozeních

Pobouření muslimové pálí dětské plenky Pampers, uráží je kreslená kočka

„Spoléhám na zázraky medicíny,“ přiznala bronzová sjezdařka po zisku bronzové olympijské medaile

PŘEČTĚTE SI TAKÉ

Vstoupit do diskuse (0 příspěvků)

Komentáře (0)

ODESLAT ZPRÁVU
Vložit YouTube
Vložit obrázek