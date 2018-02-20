Zásnuby roku? Mladík překvapil přítelkyni zásnubami ve stylu její milované Hry o trůny

Ačkoli je Fox v profesním životě fyzioterapeutkou, ve volném čase naprosto zbožňuje populární seriál HBO Hra o trůny. Jakmile tedy nemusí doma uklízet, anebo v práci opečovávat pacienty, ráda vyrazí s přáteli vytvářet a fotit kostýmy jako cosplayerka. Ani ona však nečekala, že ji její přítel Eddie Sutton zaskočí tím, že ji při jednom z podobných focení požádá o ruku.
Eddie si chytře počkal, až bude Casterly v plném make-upu Cersei Lannister a poté přišel rovněž nalíčený jako Ser Gregor Clegane a za přihlížení ostatních fanoušků Západozemí se konečně vyslovil.
Casterly dnes tvrdí, že daná situace je stále jejím nejšťastnějším momentem v životě a my se jí vůbec nedivíme. Kdo by nechtěl zažít něco podobného.
